– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Davey Boy Smith Jr. will face Calvin Tankman in an Opera Cup Stage 1 matchup at MLW War Chamber 2023. The event is slated for April 6 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Here’s the full announcement:

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman now Opera Cup: Stage 1 bout

April 6 in NYC

MLW returns to NYC April 6 featuring WAR CHAMBER

Major League Wrestling today announced 2023 Opera Cup: Stage 1 match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

🎟Buy tickets at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

MLW has converted the bout contract for the already announced Smith-Tankman bout into a Stage 1 Opera Cup tournament match.

“Once the Opera Cup was announced, DBS asked to considered for it and given he was the 2019 winner, converting this already big hoss fight into a stage 1 match was a no-brainer,” states MLW CEO Court Bauer.

DBS, a catch wrestler will square off with the heavy hands of Tankman, an MMA practitioner.

The first stage of the 2023 edition of the Opera Cup will also showcase the sweet science of grappling as two top level technicians make their MLW debut as Tony Deppen locks up with Brooklyn’s “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams.

Who will advance to stage 2 of the Opera Cup and fight for the coveted 108 year old trophy?

Find out Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.

CARD

National Openweight Championship

John Hennigan (champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Willie Mack vs. Real1

World Middleweight Championship

Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Lio Rush

Alex Kane vs. Shigehiro Irie

2023 OPERA CUP: Stage 1:

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman

2023 OPERA CUP: Stage 1:

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs. Tony Deppen

Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA

Mandy León vs. Clara Carreras

Signed to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Microman

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

Mr. Thomas

Mance Warner

Matthew Justice

1 Called Manders

Rickey Shane Page

AKIRA

Delirious

Sam Adonis

FBI

Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.