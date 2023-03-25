wrestling / News
Davey Boy Smith vs. Calvin Tankman Opera Cup Match Set for MLW War Chamber
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Davey Boy Smith Jr. will face Calvin Tankman in an Opera Cup Stage 1 matchup at MLW War Chamber 2023. The event is slated for April 6 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Here’s the full announcement:
Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman now Opera Cup: Stage 1 bout
April 6 in NYC
MLW returns to NYC April 6 featuring WAR CHAMBER
Major League Wrestling today announced 2023 Opera Cup: Stage 1 match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.
🎟Buy tickets at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.
The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.
MLW has converted the bout contract for the already announced Smith-Tankman bout into a Stage 1 Opera Cup tournament match.
“Once the Opera Cup was announced, DBS asked to considered for it and given he was the 2019 winner, converting this already big hoss fight into a stage 1 match was a no-brainer,” states MLW CEO Court Bauer.
DBS, a catch wrestler will square off with the heavy hands of Tankman, an MMA practitioner.
The first stage of the 2023 edition of the Opera Cup will also showcase the sweet science of grappling as two top level technicians make their MLW debut as Tony Deppen locks up with Brooklyn’s “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams.
Who will advance to stage 2 of the Opera Cup and fight for the coveted 108 year old trophy?
Find out Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.
CARD
National Openweight Championship
John Hennigan (champion) vs. Jacob Fatu
Women’s World Featherweight Championship
Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo
Willie Mack vs. Real1
World Middleweight Championship
Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Lio Rush
Alex Kane vs. Shigehiro Irie
2023 OPERA CUP: Stage 1:
Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman
2023 OPERA CUP: Stage 1:
“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs. Tony Deppen
Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA
Mandy León vs. Clara Carreras
Signed to appear:
World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone
Microman
World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team
Mr. Thomas
Mance Warner
Matthew Justice
1 Called Manders
Rickey Shane Page
AKIRA
Delirious
Sam Adonis
FBI
Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
More Trending Stories
- Latest On CM Punk’s Injury Status & AEW Relationship, Reportedly Had Heat With Jon Moxley
- Note on One Pitch Miro Allegedly Turned Down For AEW Return
- Update On Plans For Ronda Rousey At Wrestlemania 39
- Steve Austin On If He Ever Considered Returning to Face John Cena, Says It Would Have Been a Highlight