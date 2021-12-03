wrestling / News

Davey Richards & More Off Glory Pro Wrestling Show Due to Injuries

December 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
2021 MLW Opera Cup Davey Richards

Glory Pro Wrestling have announced some updates to their Sunday show with Davey Richards, Laynie Luck, and Charli Evans all off the show. The promotion announced on Friday that the three won’t be in action due to injuries, with an announcement to come regarding card changes.

Richards, who won the MLW Opera Cup in a match that aired on this week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA, has since posted to Twitter to note that he’s out due to a fractured rib:

