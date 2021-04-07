wrestling / News
Davey Richards Reportedly Close to Deal For In-Ring Return
Former Impact and ROH star Davey Richards is close to a deal for an in-ring return, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Richards is close to agreeing on a deal to return at Global Syndicate Wrestling’s Catalyst show on May 22nd in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. That show is the promotion’s second-ever show. PWInsider notes that the deal has not been finalised.
Richards has been out of wrestling since he went to become a doctor in 2017 following a series of knee surgeries. He is a former six-time TNA World Tag Team Champion alongside Eddie Edwards as the American Wolves, and his last wrestling appearance was at CZW’s EVILution show on July 8th, 2017 where he lost the CZW World Heavyweight Championship and DEFY World Championship to Shane Strickland in a four-way match.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Addresses Criticism Of Peacock Transition, How WWE Hall Of Fame Inductees Are Chosen
- Tony Khan Discusses NXT Moving To Tuesdays, Mike Tyson’s Return To AEW Dynamite
- Seth Rollins On His WWE Mount Rushmore, What He Really Thinks Of Hulk Hogan
- Backstage Note on Change to WrestleMania 37 Match With Bad Bunny