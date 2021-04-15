wrestling
Davey Richards Taking Bookings In July 2021, Set To Appear For NGW
As we previously reported, Davey Richards is officially making his in-ring return when he appears for Global Syndicate Wrestling on May 22. Richards announced on Twitter that he will be accepting bookings again in July.
Meanwhile, NGW announced that he will appear for them next month. 2CW also noted that he will appear for them in October.
He wrote: “I will be begin taking bookings July 2021. Look forward to seeing everyone again! Email [email protected]”
I will be begin taking bookings July 2021.
Look forward to seeing everyone again!
Email [email protected]
— 🐺 (@RichardsWesley) April 12, 2021
“The American 🐺” Davey Richards makes his NGW debut at The Party Bowl!
June 27th from Jackson Terminal in Knoxville, TN!
Richards is a former ROH Champion, ROH Tag Team Champion, IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champion and TNA Tag Team Champion.
Get tickets at:https://t.co/Z2LlfUV4Wr pic.twitter.com/dhA75N2CqM
— NGW: Tennessee /// 🎉🥣 (@NextGenTN) April 14, 2021
. @RichardsWesley returns to @2cwV2 on Oct 1 in Syracuse !!! pic.twitter.com/EyFymH7bla
— 2cw (@2cwV2) April 14, 2021
