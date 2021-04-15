wrestling

Davey Richards Taking Bookings In July 2021, Set To Appear For NGW

April 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Davey Richards

As we previously reported, Davey Richards is officially making his in-ring return when he appears for Global Syndicate Wrestling on May 22. Richards announced on Twitter that he will be accepting bookings again in July.

Meanwhile, NGW announced that he will appear for them next month. 2CW also noted that he will appear for them in October.

He wrote: “I will be begin taking bookings July 2021. Look forward to seeing everyone again! Email [email protected]

