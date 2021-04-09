Davey Richards Officially Returning To Ring For GSW Next Month

It’s official: Davey Richards is making his return to the ring next month for Global Syndicate Wrestling. GSW announced on Friday that Richards will return on their May 22nd show, called Catalyst. His opponent has yet to be revealed.

The news confirms a report from earlier this week that Richards had been in discussions for a return to the ring for the promotion. He last competed in July of 2017 at CZW EVILution before he left the business amid knee injuries to pursue a career as a doctor. He initially said he would be back in 2019 but had not returned as of yet.