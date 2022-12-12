Davey Richards vs. Johnny Fusion Set For MLW Blood & Thunder

Major League Wrestling has announced that Johnny Fusion’s return match with MLW will be against Davey Richards at Blood & Thunder. It will be for Richards’ National Openweight Championship. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on January 7.

Major League Wrestling today announced a National Openweight Championship title fight: Davey Richards (champion) vs. Johnny Fusion (formally known as John Morrison) at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV, and in over 60 countries around the world.

For the first time ever Davey Richards and Johnny Fusion will square off and it will go down with Richards’ National Openweight Championship on the line.

Richards, who defeated Alex Kane to win the title in New York City, has lowered the draw bridge and crossed over to other promotions defending the title in the NWA and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Now, Richards puts the National Openweight Title up for grabs when he defends against a man he’s never fought before in Johnny Fusion.

“The styles of each wrestler makes this title fight a fascinating match-up,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. ” The technical excellence of Richards and the aerial blitz and showmanship of Johnny Fusion creates a match that guarantees to be a banger.”

John Hennigan — whose surnames also include Morrison, Mundo, and Impact, will bring both substance and style when he steps into the ring on January 7th, competing under the name “Johnny Fusion.”

Will Fusion cement his return to MLW in gold? Or will Richards stack another victory to his list of border-free title defenses?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia!