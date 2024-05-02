wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip of Cody Rhodes’ Entrance for Bologna Live Event, AJ Styles Training Vlog, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Relive WrestleMania 39 Main Event
– WWE released the following clip of Cody Rhodes’ entrance at yesterday’s live event in Bologna, Italy:
What a hero’s welcome for @CodyRhodes! 🙌#WWEBologna 🌍🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/nzlDysAAoO
— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2024
– WWE released a new video showing how AJ Styles got in the best shape of his life for his upcoming Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash France. You can view that clip below:
– On WWE Playback, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens relive their WrestleMania 39: Night 1 main event against The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships:
