– During a recent edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery was the network that passed on his planned wrestling promotion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on Warner Bros. Discovery being the company that passed on his promotion: “I’m comfortable saying who the ‘pass’ was this week. It was Warner Discovery. They were the first people I went to. I should have mentioned by the types of questions that it was going to be a ‘no,’ but pitching an idea is like being underwater. It’s such a rollercoaster. It’s never fast when you want it to be fast and never slow when you want it to be slow. So, it was Warner Discovery. I’m not saying that to hate them. I just want to give you all the information.”

“They eventually passed on it. I know that one of the places is going to be a ‘no’ because at one point in the conversation I wanted to say, ‘Do you guys even like wrestling?’ It just didn’t go well. I’ll talk about them when it’s officially a no, but it’s going to be a no.

“There are two places where I think one is a definite yes and it’s coming because they’ve made multiple calls asking all kinds of questions from creative to financial. When they start talking money, that’s when it’s getting serious. The other place is a dark horse. Not a longshot, but a weird choice. It could be really cool. I just want a ‘yes,’ so whichever one says yes, I want to put wrestling on TV and put more wrestlers on TV because that experience does nothing but help everybody, including the fans.”