David Arquette Bringing AEW & ROH Stars To This Weekend’s Celebrity Family Feud

David Arquette is bringing a team of AEW and ROH stars to Celebrity Family Feud this weekend. PWInsider reports that Arquette, Dalton Castle, Jungle Boy and Peter Avalon and RJ City were part of a team for the episode that will air on Sunday on ABC.

The other team will consist of Paul Reubens (aka Pee-wee Herman), S. Empatha Merkerson (Law & Order), Jackée Harry, Joe Manganiello, and Drew Carey. Both teams are playing for charity, with Team Arquette playing for Violence Intervention Program’s The Alexis Project and Team Reubens playing for Feeding America.