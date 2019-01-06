Various News: Footage of David Arquette Shaving Jocephus’ Head From NWA Event, Luke Harper Throws Shade at Parents of Youth Amateur Wrestlers

– As previously reported, former WCW world heavyweight champion David Arquette wrestled at yesterday’s NWA Pop-Up Event. Along with Tim Storm, they defeated Jocephus and his spiritual advisor in a hair vs. hair match. TMZ Sports released some footage of the match and Arquette shaving the head of Jocephus. You can check out that footage below.

– Earlier today, WWE Superstar Luke Harper commented on Twitter on youth amateur wrestling. You can read the thoughts he shared below. Harper wrote, “If you want to see a lot of the very, very best and a lot of the very, very dirt worst of parenting in the same room…..go to a youth amateur wrestling event.”