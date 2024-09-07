David Finlay Explains Why Gedo Is a Mastermind of Wrestling

– During a recent interview with Fightful, NJPW wrestler David Finlay spoke about New Japan booker Gedo and why he considers him a wrestling mastermind. He stated the following on the subject:

“Gedo is a mastermind when it comes to wrestling and a lot of my successes because he’s been in my corner. One was an attitude change of [realizing] just the imaginary carrot that’s been dangled in front of me is imaginary and two has been Gedo in my ear and really helping me accomplish my goals, whether they be by nefarious ways or not.”