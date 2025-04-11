David Finlay Reflects On In-Ring Chemistry With Zack Sabre Jr. Ahead of NJPW Windy City Riot

David Finlay will compete against Zack Sabre Jr. at NJPW Windy City Riot and he recently talked about their history together in the ring. Finlay spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about working with Sabre in the ring, noting that they bring out the best in each other.

“It’s funny,” Finlay began. “We’ve actually had two singles matches. I think one was during like the World TV title tournament or whatever and then just this last New Japan Cup. So, especially with Zack being as good as he is —- he was World champ all last year, won the G1, won both main events of the Tokyo Dome. So he’s one of those guys that I’m aware there’s a lot of stock in Zack.”

He continued, “So going toe to toe with him and him bringing the best out of me and I think me bringing the best out of him, I think makes for pretty good wrestling.”

Windy City takes place tonight in Chicago, Illinois.