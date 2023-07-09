David Finley Rates His Time In Bullet Club So Far, Talks Eddie Kingston Joining G1 Climax

David Finlay is pretty happy with how his run atop the Bullet Club has gone thus far, as he noted in a new interview. Finley recently spoke with NJPW for an interview ahead of the G1 Climax 33 and talked about the upcoming tournament, showing his more ruthless side and more. You can see some highlights below:

On how his time in Bullet Club has gone so far: “Everything is going according to plan. I said last year to expect me, and I don’t think people knew what to expect. But I had this in the works for a very long time. I’m having a killer year- the best of my career. The only one that’s been able to beat me one on one is SANADA, and he’s the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. That’s the only guy that’s been able to come anywhere close.”

On tapping into his new, more brutal side: “When I first came to Japan, I was this 21 year old kid and they told me that ‘oh, if you just follow the system, if you do things the Japanese way, you’ll get X,Y,Z’ but that never happened to me. I started noticing that the people that were successful- Juice Robinson got successful when he dropped the façade and became his true self. Jay White did the same. In the end I realized that opportunities don’t get handed to you, you have to take them… One day I looked at myself in the mirror, and I remembered that my last name is ‘Finlay’. I’m a Fighting Finlay. That last name has a reputation. But a legend in this business made a point of telling me he wasn’t scared of me, that I made him laugh? That ate at me for years. I don’t think anyone’s laughing now. My goal is to be feared.”

On Kingston: “Eddie got to do what I wish I could have done when he sent Jay White packing. Beyond that though, I’ve never had any thoughts about Eddie Kingston… Look, he was an indie darling for years and years, and finally got his big chance to talk and talk on national TV. But not he’s in deep waters. By the time he gets to me, he’ll have wrestled an entire G1, so I can’t wait for him to find out what the real big leagues are. I’m not Jay White, he fought like a coward. I fear no man, people fear me.”