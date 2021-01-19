wrestling / News
David Krumholtz Credits WWE Executive for Making His Raw Appearance Happen
January 19, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, actor David Krumholtz appeared on last night’s episode of Raw, dressing up as Drew McIntyre for a Dirt Sheet segment with The Miz and John Morrison. Krumholtz later commented on his appearance on the show, and he thanked WWE Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations Christine Lubrano for making it happen.
Krumholtz posted on Instagram, “You’re gosh darn right I was on the @wwe tonight. Thanks to all those who made this happen, specifically @celdyer.” You can view his post below:
