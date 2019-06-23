wrestling / News

David Starr Calls Out Jim Cornette For Past Racist Comments, Wrestler With Cerebral Palsy Claims Cornette Made Fun Of His Condition

June 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
David Starr

In a post on Twitter, outspoken independent wrestler David Starr turned his sights on Jim Cornette over a clip that leaked in 2017 and featured Cornette using racial slurs. The clip comes from the mid-90s.

Starr wrote: “There’s an epidemic of people in the wrestling community @-ing Jim Cornette as a form of policing wrestling. Well, this seems like an appropriate time to police wrestling. Thoughts, Jim Cornette?

Cornette didn’t respond directly to Starr, but promised he would tomorrow. He wrote: “Note to all outlaw mud show play rasslers: I know you all want me to make you stars today, but I’m kinda busy–if you’ll save your tweets til tomorrow, I’ll see if I can get you some attention. I only have so much time to get your dead asses over. Thanks.

You can see those tweets, as well as the footage (which is NSFW) and Starr’s replies to fan comments below.

Meanwhile, another wrestler named Nathan Taylor, who has cerebral palsy, claimed in the comments of Starr’s tweet that Cornette mocked his condition yesterday. He provided no context, but further research found this exchange:

This isn’t the first time this month Cornette has been in the middle of controversy. After some comments he made about Sonny Kiss drew negative reaction online, spurred on by Joey Ryan and others, Cornette took to social media to attack Ryan and others. In addition to that, he reportedly has issues with Sami Callihan after Callihan spat on him during an MLW taping.

