David Starr Lashes Out at Ring Of Honor and Sinclair in New Promo

David Star took to Twitter to cut a scathing promo on Ring of Honor and Sinclair Broadcasting ahead of his title match against Jay Lethal, which takes place on next month in Natanya.

“Did you think it was some kind of cute publicity stunt to let the little Jew boy get a flight to Israel to wrestle for your championship?!” Adding, “I’m not wrestling for your championship because I’m a Jewish kid in Israel, I’m wrestling for your championship because I’m one of the best independent professional wrestlers on the f*cking planet!” Starr said. (Per: Pro Wrestling Sheet)

Starr will be facing Jay Lethal for the ROH World title for Israeli Pro Wrestling Association at their show “Passover Bash” in Natanya on April 21.

Here’s the promo in it’s entirety: