Dax Harwood Reflects On Last Match And FTR’s Journey This Year

In the wake of this weekend’s NJPW Royal Quest II, Dax Harwood took to Twitter to share a still image and thank the fans for “an incredible ride” with a number of “great moments.” The wrestler shares the popular opinion that the match between FTR and Aussie Open was possibly the pair’s “best one ever.” You can read the original tweet below.

About 45 mins until my plane lands. Reflecting on Saturday’s match has me emotional. That might have been our best one ever. I’m not sure what other tag matches we’ll have this year, but 2022 has been an incredible ride w/ great moments. Thank yall, coast-to-coast. Top Guys, out. pic.twitter.com/vUJbBbWqBS — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) October 3, 2022