Dax Harwood Reflects On Last Match And FTR’s Journey This Year

October 3, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
AEW Dynamite Dax Harwood Image Credit: AEW

In the wake of this weekend’s NJPW Royal Quest II, Dax Harwood took to Twitter to share a still image and thank the fans for “an incredible ride” with a number of “great moments.” The wrestler shares the popular opinion that the match between FTR and Aussie Open was possibly the pair’s “best one ever.” You can read the original tweet below.

Dax Harwood, FTR, NJPW Royal Quest II, Jack Gregory

