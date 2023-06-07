Dax Harwood Reflects On Second Anniversary Of First Anxiety Attack

Dax Harwood has been open with his struggles with anxiety and more, and he posted to social media to reflect on his mental health. Harwood posted to Twitter on Tuesday to comment on the second anniversary of his first anxiety attack, as you can see below.

“Harwood wrote in the post:

“Man, two years ago, I started, what would become, the hardest time of my life; my first anxiety attack. I had no idea what was going on or why it was happening. It lasted so long. Sleepless nights, lots of tears, lots of doctors visits but I got through it So many people from ALL over helped dig me out of this hole. Family, friends, doctors, therapists, and above all, God, helped guide me. I can never repay any of you for what you did for me. All of these, plus medication, gave me my life back.

If you’re EVER in a spot where anxiety and depression has consumed you, do not be ashamed of modern medicine. The media gives it such a bad reputation because the bad stories always sound better in a headline than the good stories. I’m here to tell you, modern medicine, therapy and prayer all work. It takes time but trust the process. Thank you all that helped me. You know who you are!”