Dax Harwood Seemingly Criticizes AEW For Snub, References End of Contract

In a series of posts on Twitter, Dax Harwood seemingly called out AEW for snubbing FTR and referenced the end of the team’s deal with them. Over the course of today, AEW congratulated members of its roster for winning Wrestling Observer Newsletter awards. FTR, who won the Best Tag Team, was not mentioned. Most notably, AEW congratulated the Briscoes for winning Best Feud without mentioning FTR, who were also in that feud.

Also congratulated were winners Bryan Danielson (Best Technical Wrestler), MJF (Best on Interviews and Most Charismatic), Jon Moxley (Wrestler of the Year, US and Canada MVP, and Bruiser Brody Memorial Award), and The Acclaimed (Most Improved).

After posting screenshots of the other wrestlers getting congratulated, Dax then wrote: “Tell me April’s around the corner without telling me April’s around the corner.”

Dax has said in the past that FTR’s deal with AEW is over in April. He also suggested they would take a year off on the independent scene.