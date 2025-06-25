– In an interview with Dan Sileo on The National Football Show, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) shared his confusion for never understanding why the fans would insult John Cena by chanting “Cena Sucks!” DDP noted that Cena carried the WWE for years and thinks the fans don’t understand what they’re looking at.

DDP said on Cena (via Fightful), “He carried that company on his back for 12 years. I could never understand ‘Cena Sucks,’ ‘Let’s Go Cena,’ I get that, but ‘Cena Sucks,’ I’m thinking, what the f*** are you looking at, man?” The Hall of Famer continued, “Not only can that guy work good enough, he’s believable as hell and he’s one of the best promo artists ever.”

After many years, Cena finally turned heel earlier this year at WWE Elimination Chamber, attacking Cody Rhodes, who he later defeated for the WWE Undisputed Title at WrestleMania 41 in April. Cena blamed the fans and their poor treatment of him for his actions. He’s now determined to end his WWE career as the champion in order to “ruin wrestling.”

John Cena is next scheduled for action at WWE Night of Champions 2025. He defends his title against CM Punk at the premium live event on Saturday, June 28. Night of Champions will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.