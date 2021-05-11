DDP Recalls Brian Pillman ‘Bookerman’ Promo in Brian Pillman Memorial Anthology Preview

– The Pro Wrestling Library has released a new preview clip for the Brian Pillman Memorial Anthology DVD set. In the new clip, WWE Hall of Famer DDP talks to Brian Pillman Jr. about being backstage for Brian Pillman’s “I respect you Bookerman!” promo from WCW in February 1996. You can view that clip of DDP’s recollection of the incident below.

The clip is taken from 20 Years Later: Inside The Locker Room bonus documentary, which is featured in the anthology set. The set is available on DVD at PillmanShow.com.