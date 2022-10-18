DDP Turned Down An Announcer Spot in WWE Before 2002 Exit

Diamond Dallas Page exited WWE in 2002, and he recently revealed that he was offered a gig as an announcer before he left. DDP was with WWE from the point that the company bought WCW in 2001 until he announced his retirement from the ring in the summer of 2002 and left soon after. Speakring with Busted Open Radio recently, he noted that he was offered a commentary gig by Kevin Dunn which he ultimately turned down.

“When I left, I was so burnt out,” Page said (per Wrestling Inc). “Kevin Dunn asked me to go and do a test to be an announcer … They wanted me to do a spot, so I did it. I went up there [to WWE HQ in Stamford, CT] and I did it. Kevin called me back, he goes, ‘I love it. We’re gonna start you, not with SmackDown, we’re gonna start you with the satellite for the first month or two. You get your feet wet, you’ll be on SmackDown. In no time, you’re gonna be on Raw.”

Page said that he turned down the offer due to his burnout and being aware that Vince McMahon was known for yelling through headsets at the announcers. He would eventually return to the ring in 2004 for independent promotions and has made several WWE appearances throughout the years.