DDT Pro Wrestling Cancels Wrestle Peter Pan 2020 Event

April 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
DDT Pro Wrestling

DDT Pro Wrestling has announced that they have cancelled this year’s Wrestle Peter Pan 2020 event due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

They said in a statement: “[Important Notice] Based on the spread of new coronavirus infection and other factors, we have decided to cancel the June 7 Saitama Super Arena Tournament. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers. The alternative schedule is currently being adjusted.

