DDT Pro Wrestling Cancels Wrestle Peter Pan 2020 Event
April 23, 2020
DDT Pro Wrestling has announced that they have cancelled this year’s Wrestle Peter Pan 2020 event due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
They said in a statement: “[Important Notice] Based on the spread of new coronavirus infection and other factors, we have decided to cancel the June 7 Saitama Super Arena Tournament. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers. The alternative schedule is currently being adjusted.”
【重要なお知らせ】新型コロナウイルス感染拡大の状況等を踏まえ、6月7日さいたまスーパーアリーナ大会について開催を見合わせることと致しました。お客様には大変ご迷惑をおかけしますこと、深くお詫び申し上げます。なお、代替日程については現在調整中です。https://t.co/qYFcPGJxjv#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/XgjynNOk94
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) April 23, 2020
