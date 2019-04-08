wrestling / News
The Shield Reunites For Dean Ambrose’s Farewell Promo After RAW Goes Off Air
– Looks like Dean Ambrose’s “last match” on Raw really might be his last match, as the Shield gave him a send-off following Raw. As you can see below, Roman Reigns came out after Raw ended and he and Rollins called out Ambrose to wish him well.
Ambrose talked about how he loves the Barclays Center and how The Shield’s first PPV match was in Barclays Center for TLC. He said Arn Anderson called them “two indie schmucks and a football player” but that they went and tore it up anyway and took their spots. He said his favorite match ever was winning the tag team titles with Seth Rollins at Summerslam in Barclays Center. He added, though, that a building is just a building, and the important thing is the people who fill it. He thanked the fans, the crowd chanted “Thank You, Dean” and The Shield posed together one more time.
WWE announecd back in January that Ambrose would be departing the company once his contract expired in April.
And here’s Dean Ambrose’s final goodbye speech from WWE… (PT1) pic.twitter.com/Q6UVLjG3Y2
— Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) April 9, 2019
And here’s PT2. #ThankYouAmbrose pic.twitter.com/4rtzMDejMR
— Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) April 9, 2019
Rollins and Reigns call out Dean Ambrose to give him a proper sendoff #Raw pic.twitter.com/I4ZHZ7Hydz
— Jason Solomon (@solomonster) April 9, 2019
The Shield are having a goodbye for Dean Ambrose right now pic.twitter.com/aAHAFhS4wF
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 9, 2019
Ambrose gives a very real goodbye to Brooklyn. Noting Arn Anderson once called them 2 Indy schmucks and a foot all player. #RAW pic.twitter.com/uPCTtLFpsC
— Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) April 9, 2019
I know it's not how the @WWE does things, but I wish more than anything this is something we all could have seen instead of just those there at #RAW. To get to see @TheDeanAmbrose @WWERollins @WWERomanReigns in the ring together would have been perfection. #ThankYouDean pic.twitter.com/qXFp8OTc1k
— Tҽɾɾყ-Lყɳɳ (@RKOs_QueenV) April 9, 2019
The shields last reunion?? #WWE #RAWAfterMania #aftertheshow #TheShield #raw #SethRollins #RomanReigns #DeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/4OXGxnDKWa
— Javier Santos (@jsantos1283) April 9, 2019
