UPDATEDx2: More on Dean Ambrose’s Raw Injury

UPDATE x2 According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (via wrestlinginc.com), Ambrose arrived at Raw injured and the company had to re-write the show to cover for the injury. Ambrose worked Saturday’s live event in Syracuse, NY and Sunday’s live event in Allentown, PA, teaming with Seth Rollins for DQ wins over The Bar.

UPDATE: PWInsider has more on Dean Ambrose’s arm injury. The site notes that the injury angle on Raw was done to cover a legitimate injury that, according to sources, is an elbow issue. Ambrose will go to Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday to have issue diagnosed. The severity of the injury is not yet known, nor is how long Ambrose may be out.

Ambrose is currently scheduled for steel cage matches with Seth Rollins against The Bar for WWE’s holiday week Raw live events, so those could change if the injury requires any real timeout

ORIGINAL: WWE says that that Dean Ambrose suffered an arm injury on Raw. The company says Ambrose was injured during the six-man tag team match. At this point it is not certain whether it is a legit injury or a storyline one, but the announcement — which you can see below — promises more information tomorrow:

Dean Ambrose suffers arm injury on Raw

The Samoan Submission Machine and The Bar exacerbate The Lunatic Fringe’s arm injury.

Dean Ambrose sustained an injury to his right arm during Raw’s Six-Man Tag Team Match, and the damage was exacerbated when his opponents, Samoa Joe and Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus, assaulted The Lunatic Fringe in the trainer’s room. The attack culminated when Joe slammed a road case onto Ambrose’s arm, leaving him writhing in pain.

Ambrose was taken to a nearby medical facility for X-rays and evaluation, and more details on his condition should be available tomorrow.