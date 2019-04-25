Dean Ambrose Profile Moved to Alumni Section of WWE.com

– Well, I guess this makes it official. Dean Ambrose is no longer a WWE Superstar. Former WWE World champion Dean Ambrose has been moved to the Alumni section of WWE.com. As previously reported, Dean Ambrose’s contract with WWE was set to expire this month after WrestleMania 35, and WWE even confirmed that he was planning to leave the promotion.

Ambrose made his last appearance with WWE on Sunday for The Shield: Final Chapter live event, and his match was broadcast on the WWE Network. Ambrose teamed one last time with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin.