DELTA Has Reportedly Signed With WWE

DELTA Brady, Dean Brady’s younger sister, is making her way to WWE, as reported by Fightful Select.

Corey Brennan from Fightful Select reported a few days ago that DELTA had caught WWE’s attention during tryouts earlier this year. It was reported today that DELTA later received and accepted a contract offer from WWE.

Sources mentioned that she is set to relocate to the US this month. While the exact date of her training at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL, is unknown, it is believed that she will debut in NXT alongside Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer once she is settled in.

She began her wrestling career in late December 2020 and had been a prominent figure in Riot City Wrestling, holding various championships.