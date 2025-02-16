Demolition Reportedly Discussed for WWE Hall of Fame Induction

– It was recently reported that recently reported former WWE Superstars and Tag Team Champions Demolition (Bill Eadie/Ax and Barry Darsow/Smash) signed new WWE Legends deals, and it looks like they could be bound for a Hall of Fame induction next. Fightful Select reports that the former three-time WWF Tag Team Champions have been discussed for a Hall of Fame induction. Their new Legends deal not only enables them to get new officially-licensed WWE merchandise and video game appearances, but it also offers the team a path to receive a Hall of Fame induction as well.

According to the report, the current regime heading WWE has brought up Demolition as potential inductees, but it’s unknown if they’ve been nailed down for the Class of 2025. Triple H and Michelle McCool are the only inductees for this year’s class who have been announced.

Under the team’s new Legends deal, WWE will be able to license and create new new merchandise for Ax, Smash, and Demolition. There has been WWE-licensed action figures for Demolition before, and they did appear in the WWE ’12 video game. However, their recently signed Legends deal ends multiple years of issues between Demolition and WWE stemming from their exit from the company, lawsuits over the Demolition copyright and concussions, and more.

It’s unknown if Crush, aka the late Brian Adams, is being considered as part of the group for a Hall of Fame induction. Crush became a third member of the group for about a year, but he had a six-plus year run in WWE, having a run as a singles star, joining the Nation of Domination, and later jumping to WCW and becoming a part of the nWo. He later formed the WCW tag team Kronik with tag team partner Bryan Clark, eventually winning the WCW Tag Team Titles.

WWE has not yet announced Demolition for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.