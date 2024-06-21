Deonna Purrazzo Recalls Her Emotional State At Time Of Her WWE Release

Deonna Purrazzo recently reflected on her reaction to her release from WWE in April of 2020. Purrazzo was released from her contract with WWE as part of the company’s pandemic cuts, and she recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling about her emotions at the time and joining TNA soon after.

“It was different coming into AEW,” Purrazzo said (per Wrestling Inc). “I was a completely different person than when I started with then Impact Wrestling. I was just off of being released from NXT, kind of not doing anything. Honestly, I was in a really weird personal space that I didn’t even know if I wanted to keep wrestling at that point. I just had completely fallen out of love with the only thing I ever loved. So it was a really weird [feeling of] I don’t even know who I am anymore.”

She continued, “When I spoke to [Impact executive] Scott D’Amore, and this was back in April 2020, we had a really good understanding of the place that I was in. We were just going to feel it out and see how I felt coming in, and if it was going to be long term, then we’d talk later down the road.”

Purrazzo had a successful run on TNA and eventually joined AEW, where she is currently signed.