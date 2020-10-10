wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Reveals Who Got Her Into Impact Wrestling
October 10, 2020 | Posted by
Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with Fightful and revealed that it was Madison Rayne who got her a spot in Impact Wrestling, where she is currently the Knockouts champion.
Rayne contacted Purrazzo to check on her after she was released from NXT and talked about bringing her in. She then got Purrazzo in touch with Scott D’Amore to set things up. The Virtuosa noted Rayne has been one of her biggest supporters.
More Trending Stories
- Candice LeRae On Feeling Pressure To Hit the Title Picture In NXT Due to Her Age, Feeling More Confident Than She Was at NXT Takeover: Toronto
- Jim Ross On What The Miz Was Missing Early In His WWE Career, Why He Changed His Mind About Him, How Miz Is Similar To Jake Roberts
- Matt Cardona On Why He Liked Losing the Intercontinental Title After A Day, His and Bryan Myers’ WWE Heel Turn Idea
- Alberto El Patron Officially Indicted For Aggravated Kidnapping, Sexual Assault