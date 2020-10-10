wrestling / News

Deonna Purrazzo Reveals Who Got Her Into Impact Wrestling

October 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Deonna Purrazzo, TJP

Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with Fightful and revealed that it was Madison Rayne who got her a spot in Impact Wrestling, where she is currently the Knockouts champion.

Rayne contacted Purrazzo to check on her after she was released from NXT and talked about bringing her in. She then got Purrazzo in touch with Scott D’Amore to set things up. The Virtuosa noted Rayne has been one of her biggest supporters.

