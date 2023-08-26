Deonna Purrazzo Says Tara, Mickie James Are Possible Impact Hall Of Fame Inductees

Deonna Purrazzo could see Tara and Mickie James as the next potential inductees into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. Purrazzo spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview and was asked who she thought could be the next inductees into the Hall of Fame, and she named the aforementioned Knockouts.

“A few people came to mind at first,” she said (per Fightful). “I think Tara would be an amazing option. We saw her come back to IMPACT and have a couple matches, and I love Lisa. I think what she’s done, and she was so ahead of her time. I don’t necessarily know that she gets all the credit for it, so I would love to see her inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

She continued, “I think Mickie is always going to be a contender. She’s kind of still on her hiatus from IMPACT right now. We don’t know what’s happening. But if she decided to maybe step away from in-ring competition and do something else, I feel like she would definitely be the next woman to be inducted, for sure.”