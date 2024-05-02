Allie Katch Set to Make TNA Debut This Weekend

– TNA announced that Allie Katch will make her TNA Wrestling debut for this weekend’s Impact TV tapings on Saturday, May 4. This will be post-Under Siege TV tapings. Katch will be making her TNA in-ring debut against Tasha Steelz.

They will be held at the Washington Armory in Albany, New York. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA Champions vs. TNA All-Stars 16-Person Tag Match

* Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance

* Leon Slater vs. Alan Angels

* Tasha Steelz vs. Allie Katch