Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, with several matches and segments already announced. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: The Undisputed Kingdom vs. The Qrown

* Dark Order vs. Adam Priest, Zicky Dice & Sean Maluta

* Queen Aminata vs. Robyn Renegade

* The Outrunners vs. The Infantry

* Aaron Solo vs. Jon Cruz

* Nyla Rose in action

* Toa Liona in action