Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV
May 2, 2024 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, with several matches and segments already announced. The lineup includes:
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: The Undisputed Kingdom vs. The Qrown
* Dark Order vs. Adam Priest, Zicky Dice & Sean Maluta
* Queen Aminata vs. Robyn Renegade
* The Outrunners vs. The Infantry
* Aaron Solo vs. Jon Cruz
* Nyla Rose in action
* Toa Liona in action