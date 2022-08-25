Details From AEW Talent Meeting, WWE Executives Told Not to Tamper With AEW Contracts

AEW held a talent meeting before tonight’s episode of Dynamite and details on what transpired in the meeting have been revealed. PWInsider reports that Tony Khan was “very animated and impassioned” during the meeting, with Fightful Select noting that Khan was “fired up” for the meeting which took place between 3 PM and 4 PM ET.

Khan reportedly talked about several new structures in place, such as the talent relations and development divisions being expanded, to make it better for talents. The meeting talked about lines of communication, as Khan addressed rumors of miscommunication in the company and talked about having access to him. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks reportedly said that their door is always open and they can be reached by anyone in the company who has concerns. Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone also spoke at the meeting.

Khan also said that they were in an industry that “has long been dominated by WWE” and that he’s done everything he can to make it better for the talent. He also said that just before the meeting took place, Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh sent an email to WWE co-CEOs Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon telling them “not to tamper” with AEW talent.