Details On Backstage Reactions To CM Punk’s AEW Collision Promo

CM Punk opened up the premiere of AEW Collision with a promo, and a new report has details on the reaction backstage to the segment. As reported, Punk cut a promo in which he said he was tired of playing nice and played into the reports of heat between himself and The Elite, calling them “soft” without naming them and referring to “counterfeit bucks.”

According to Fightful Select, the Bucks took it in a lighthearted manner and everything is okay there. People backstage took note of Punk removing the AEW microphone flag and pointed out how it was almost the exact same thing he’d done during a WWE angle. People backstage also made note of Punk saying that a WBD executive called him “One Bil Phil,” and the internal speculation was that this is in reference to the rumors of a potential deal between WBD and AEW in the lead-up to Collision’s announcement that would be worth nearly $1 billion.

People on both sides of the situation said that Punk was just getting out what he needed to. There were others who felt like Punk was being hypocritical in making comments about The Elite being soft after his being upset about everything that went down during the Hangman Page feud.

It was noted that while an NDA is in place between Punk, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, there is not one between Page and Punk.

Finally, Punk was reportedly checked out by trainers as a precaution but was fine. Punk is planned for this week’s episode of Dynamite but is not yet announced. AEW is hoping that his match with KENTA for Forbidden Door will happen, but it is not 100% confirmed yet.