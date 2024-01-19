Details On Why Black Taurus Will Have a Name & Gimmick Change in AEW

It was reported yesterday that Black Taurus has signed with AEW but would be using a new name and gimmick. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AAA has made things difficult for Taurus and this may have damaged the relationship on both sides.

AAA’s side is that Taurus was an opening match wrestler in Arena Mexico before getting his name and gimmick. He was then pushed and gained popularity. He wrestled in AAA as Taurus from 2015-2016, before going to Lucha Libre Elite as Black Taurus. He then registered the name and attire before returning to AAA in 2018. This led to popularity in the US, particularly after he began making appearances in PWG. He then became a regular for Impact.

Taurus’s side is that he asked for more money and since AAA told him their market couldn’t support a raise, he wanted to sign with AEW. AEW tried to work out a deal to keep his name and gimmick but AAA sources claims Taurus was against that. Instead of fighting a legal battle, Tony Khan elected to make a change.