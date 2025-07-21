Details On Deonna Purrazzo’s AEW Contract

A new report has some details on when Deonna Purrazzo’s contract is set to expire. Purrazzo hasn’t competed on AEW TV since the June 21st episode of ROH, leading to some to speculate on whether her contract is coming up. Fightful Select report that Purrazzo still has plenty of time left on the deal.

According to the outlet, Purrazzo is on a three year deal that runs through 2026, meaning that it would be up at the start of 2027.

Purrazzo was not in Dallas for Starrcast or AEW All In and when asked, people in the company said it was because her booking was affected by injuries to others which led to the ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament being delayed. The tournament was intended to conclude at Supercard of Honor but obviously, that did not end up happening.