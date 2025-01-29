Details On The Headliner For This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame

PWInsider reports that Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque will be the headliner for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

During a WWE Town Hall for employees today, the WWE CCO was surprised by Stephanie McMahon, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, who made the announcement. He was said to be “caught off guard” and became emotional. He then joked that he would “kill Nick Khan.”

WWE has yet to make an official announcement.