Details On Malakai Black’s AEW Status Following Release Request Rumors

Several rumors have been flying about Malakai Black requesting his release, and a new report has some details on the situation. It was reported by Raj Giri that Black had asked for his release from the company citing “concerns about his mental health due to personal life and demoralization due to the booking and handling of his character.” PWInsider reports that according to sources close to Black, there is a personal situation that has been affecting him strongly and that he’s privately discussed taking a long and potentially permanent break from wrestling so he can deal with the situation.

Fightful Select reports that representatives for AEW have shot down reports that Black has been released as “completely false.” There has been a rumor among the AEW roster that Black was unhappy but they were unable to report on the reason why without confirming it. They have also not confirmed that Black has asked for his release, though some sources outside the company had indicated such. Those within the company said that Black wasn’t happy but said they believed the situation had been smoothed over to some level.

Black has four years left on his current five-year AEW deal and is set to compete at All Out in a six-man tag match pitting the House of Black against Miro, Sting, and Darby Allin.