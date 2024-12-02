Details On Matt Riddle’s Appearance At TNA Turning Point

Matt Riddle made his TNA debut at Turning Point, and a new report has details on his appearance there. Riddle stepped in to replace Trey Miguel due to travel difficulties, and Fightful Select reports that the company found out on Friday afternoon that Miguel would not be able to appear. The site notes that Riddle reportedly found out not long before the show that he was needed and ended up, of course, working the event.

Sources in TNA said that while the situation was not ideal, they weren’t worried about it considering they were at Wrestlecade with around “a hundred or so possible replacements.”

Those in TNA said they they were pleased with the reception that Riddle received but would not commit to using him again at this time.