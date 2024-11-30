wrestling / News

Matt Riddle Makes TNA Debut At Turning Point

November 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle TNA Turning Point Image Credit: TNA

Matt Riddle has crossed the line, making his TNA debut at TNA Turning Point. Riddle appeared for the company on Friday’s TNA+ event, stepping in for Trey Miguel to team with Zachary Wentz and KUSHIDA against the Hardys and Ace Austin. Hardys and Austin picked up the win, with Jeff pinning KUSHIDA after a Swanton.

