Matt Riddle Makes TNA Debut At Turning Point

Matt Riddle has crossed the line, making his TNA debut at TNA Turning Point. Riddle appeared for the company on Friday’s TNA+ event, stepping in for Trey Miguel to team with Zachary Wentz and KUSHIDA against the Hardys and Ace Austin. Hardys and Austin picked up the win, with Jeff pinning KUSHIDA after a Swanton.

.@SuperKingofBros is in a TNA Ring for the first time ever! Watch #TNATurningPoint LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/0ovLf8f4ml Use code TNAFREE for one month free of TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/uexF2XcRtF — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 30, 2024

.@JEFFHARDYBRAND just hit a Canadian Destroyer! Watch #TNATurningPoint LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/0ovLf8f4ml Use code TNAFREE for one month free of TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/RcYleyZiHx — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 30, 2024