Matt Riddle Makes TNA Debut At Turning Point
Matt Riddle has crossed the line, making his TNA debut at TNA Turning Point. Riddle appeared for the company on Friday’s TNA+ event, stepping in for Trey Miguel to team with Zachary Wentz and KUSHIDA against the Hardys and Ace Austin. Hardys and Austin picked up the win, with Jeff pinning KUSHIDA after a Swanton.
.@SuperKingofBros joins @ZacharyWentz and KUSHIDA to take on The Hardys and @The_Ace_Austin!
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 30, 2024
.@SuperKingofBros is in a TNA Ring for the first time ever!
.@JEFFHARDYBRAND just hit a Canadian Destroyer!
.@SuperKingofBros is in a TNA Ring for the first time ever!
