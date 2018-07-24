wrestling / News
WWE News: Details On Movies Hitting DVD With Pro Wrestlers, Lineup for WWE Event in OK, Elias Album Gets Mainstream Coverage
July 24, 2018 | Posted by
– Batista’s movie Hotel Artemis hits Blu-ray and DVD on October 8.
– The Princess Bride, which features Andre the Giant, will get a Criterion Collection release on DVD and blu-ray on October 30.
– Finally, The Rock’s new movie Skyscraper will also be released in October with the following special features:
*Commentary by Director Rawson Marshall Thurber.
*Dwayne Johnson: Embodying a Hero.
*Inspiration.
*Opposing Forces.
*Friends No More.
*Kids in Action.
*Pineapple Pitch.
– Complex has a story on Elias’ new album.