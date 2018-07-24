Quantcast

 

WWE News: Details On Movies Hitting DVD With Pro Wrestlers, Lineup for WWE Event in OK, Elias Album Gets Mainstream Coverage

July 24, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Batista’s movie Hotel Artemis hits Blu-ray and DVD on October 8.

The Princess Bride, which features Andre the Giant, will get a Criterion Collection release on DVD and blu-ray on October 30.

– Finally, The Rock’s new movie Skyscraper will also be released in October with the following special features:

*Commentary by Director Rawson Marshall Thurber.
*Dwayne Johnson: Embodying a Hero.
*Inspiration.
*Opposing Forces.
*Friends No More.
*Kids in Action.
*Pineapple Pitch.
*Feature Commentary by Director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Complex has a story on Elias’ new album.

Hotel Artemis, Skyscraper, The Princess Bride, Joseph Lee

