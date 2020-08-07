wrestling / News

Details On Changes Made To This Week's Taped AEW Dynamite

August 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW made some changes to Wednesday’s Dynamite, which was taped on July 27, before it eventually aired.

The report notes that it appears as though some crowd noise was piped in like WWE does, but it managed to fit in with the action.

Tony Schiavone went back to the studio during the week to record new lines for things that were missed by the commentary team live.

