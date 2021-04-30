Details on Matt Riddle Filing Status Report and Discovery Plan For Legal Battle With Candy Cartwright

It was reported last month that Matt Riddle had been ordered to respond to the lawsuit against him from Candy Cartwright over alleged sexual assault. It seems he has done that, as PWInsider reports that Riddle filed a status report with the court on April 21. In that report, it was noted that Riddle’s lawyers tried to contact Cartwright’s lawyers through email and telephone to file a joint status report, but never heard back. He laid out the following plan:

Mr. Riddle proposes the following discovery plan:

(a) Electronically stored information (“ESI”) will be furnished in PDF or .TIFF format, unless another format is otherwise agreed upon. Prior to conducting any ESI discovery, the parties shall meet and confer on a list of custodians and search terms.

(b) The parties will seek, prior to the production of any documents, a protective order limiting the use of certain documents produced in connection with the litigation of the instant case, and mandating that each party will destroy all documents produced to it by the opposing party following the final appeal of the instant case.

(c) The parties will make all initial disclosures within 30 days of the Joint Status or by May 21, 2021.

(d) The parties do not currently anticipate calling any expert witness in this matter, but reserve the right to do so.

(e) Physical or mental examinations of any party whose mental or physical condition is in controversy are not anticipated.

(f) All discovery will be completed by December 31, 2021. Any written interrogatories or requests for production shall be served no later than thirty (30) days before the discovery cut-off, a date that allows the served parties the full thirty (30) days as provided by the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure in which to answer or produce by the discovery cut-off date. This does not limit the parties’ ability to demand that the other side fully respond to disputed discovery requests.

(g) No other matter is pertinent to the completion of discovery at this time