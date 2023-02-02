wrestling / News
Details On Plans For Intercontinental Title At WWE Wrestlemania 39 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
According to a new report from WrestleVotes, WWE has plans for a big match involving the Intercontinental title at this year’s Wrestlemania event.
The report notes that a ‘number of supporters’ in creative want a triple threat match between GUNTHER, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre for the show. The people pitching it also want the match to happen towards the top of the card.
Sheamus challenged GUNTHER unsuccessfully for the belt twice last year. McIntyre has yet to face The Ring General in a match, although they did interact at the Royal Rumble. GUNTHER has been champion for 237 days, the tenth-longest reign in WWE history.
I’m told while not decided 100%, there are plans to feature an Intercontinental Championship 3 way match at WrestleMania: Gunther v Sheamus v Drew McIntyre. There are a number of supporters within creative that not only want the match, but they want it towards the top. TBD.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 2, 2023
