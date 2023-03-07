Details on Vince McMahon Returning Backstage at WWE Raw

– As previously reported, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was backstage at last night’s edition of Raw in Boston, Massachusetts. Dave Meltzer reported more details on McMahon’s backstage return during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, McMahon was in the gorilla position area all night during the show, but he was reportedly not barking orders at anyone. Meltzer also added that he was told that McMahon was only there to visit John Cena, who appeared on last night’s show. While that was the given reason for McMahon’s return, Meltzer stated, “There is more to it than that.”

Additionally, PWInsider has more details on McMahon being backstage last night. According to PWInsider’s report, McMahon was never scheduled to make an appearance last night and he was not there to take over WWE’s creative department or run the Raw television broadcast. PWInsider’s report also says that “everyone was told” McMahon was there to visit Cena as well.

In terms of how the taping was run, PWInsider notes that it was the usual production and executive team running things as usual. Also, Vince McMahon has reportedly grown out a mustache.