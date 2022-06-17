Details On Which WWE Board Members Are Involved In Investigating Vince McMahon

As previously reported, Vince McMahon is being investigated by the WWE board for an alleged affair he had with a WWE employee, whom he reportedly paid three million to. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that eight of the twelve members of the board of directors were the ones who started the investigation back in April. That was when the emails about the affair were sent to them. Those who are not involved include, obviously, Vince and Stephanie McMahon, as well as Paul Levesque (Triple H). It’s believed that Nick Khan is also not involved in the investigation.

Man Jit Singh, who was at one time an executive for Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, is the lead independent director of the board and is running the investigation. The other members involved include Steve Koonin (CEO of Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena), Ignace Lahoud (CEO of Majid Al Futtaim), Erika Nardini (CEO of Barstool Sports), Steve Pamon (President of Verzuz), Connor Schell (founder and CEO of Words + Pictures), Jeffrey Speed (former EVP and CFO of Six Flags) and Alan Wexler (SVP of Innovations and Growth for General Motors).

The board hired the New York-based law firm of Simpson, Thatcher & Bartlett to conduct the investigation. The firm is said to have a “strong reputation” and are not a “fly-by-night” group that would phone in the inquiry in any way. They specialize in Mergers, Finances, Acquisitions, litigation and corporate practices. The firm has over 1,000 attorneys and offices in eleven locations. They have worked with KKR in the acquisition of RJR Nabisco, represented the underwriters in Google’s $2.7 billion IPO back in 2004, Tesla in its 2010 IPO, the underwriters in Facebook’s $16 billion IPO in 2012 and Microsoft in the $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016 (and the $7.5 billion acquisition of GitHub in 2018).