Details On Why Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose Was Given New Stipulation, Deville Reacts To Losing

Last night’s Summerslam event saw Mandy Rose defeat Sonya Deville in a match where the loser would be forced to leave WWE. This is a change from the original stipulation, which was a hair vs. hair match. The latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed what many suspected, in that the stipulation was changed as a way to write Sonya Deville off TV. According to Dave Meltzer, the stipulation was also changed because Deville’s lawyer said that she shouldn’t be shaving her head before the trial against the man who tried to kidnap her. That man said one of his reasons was because of the hair vs. hair match and how he didn’t want her to lose her hair.

Deville reportedly has other projects she is interested in and will focus on that until it is time for her to return to WWE TV. Deville had few words when it came to her loss, simply saying goodbye on Twitter. She also spoke in a WWE interview. When the reporter called her by name to ask a question, she stated, “Do not call me that ever again!” and pushed the camera away.

…. goodbye — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 24, 2020