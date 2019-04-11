Details on Ronda Rousey’s Contract Status With WWE, Future Plans

– Ronda Rousey’s time away from WWE will likely not be permanent, as she is signed to a contract for multiple years to come. The WON reports that while there Raw was intended to be Rousey’s final appearance for the foreseeable future, she is under contract until April 10th, 2021.

Rousey had only committed to going full-time through WrestleMania and has been opened about her desire to start a family. The site reports that what’s next for Rousey is up to her and her situation, and that she may come back in a limited capacity like John Cena, part-time like Brock Lesnar, or not at all.

Rousey suffered a broken hand in the WrestleMania match, and her recovery time isn’t yet known.