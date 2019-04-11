wrestling / News
Details on Ronda Rousey’s Contract Status With WWE, Future Plans
April 11, 2019 | Posted by
– Ronda Rousey’s time away from WWE will likely not be permanent, as she is signed to a contract for multiple years to come. The WON reports that while there Raw was intended to be Rousey’s final appearance for the foreseeable future, she is under contract until April 10th, 2021.
Rousey had only committed to going full-time through WrestleMania and has been opened about her desire to start a family. The site reports that what’s next for Rousey is up to her and her situation, and that she may come back in a limited capacity like John Cena, part-time like Brock Lesnar, or not at all.
Rousey suffered a broken hand in the WrestleMania match, and her recovery time isn’t yet known.
More Trending Stories
- Writer Who Was Fired Over Vince McMahon’s Name Being Mentioned HOF Speech Says He Quit
- ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham Still Thinks Kofi Kingston Should Use Steroids: ‘Never Told Him To Abuse Them’
- Wrestlers In WWE Unsure Of Where They’ll End Up In Superstar Shakeup
- Major New Talent Debuts at WWE NXT Taping (SPOILER)