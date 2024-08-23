Details on Talent Reportedly Signed By AEW, All In Appearance Possible (SPOILERS)

Fightful Select reports that a free agent has signed with AEW and could be making their way to London for All In this weekend. According to the report, Ricochet has signed a multi-year deal with the company after leaving WWE several months ago.

Not only that, but Ricochet is also planned for upcoming shows and is headed to Wembley Stadium. He was planned for the show but it’s unknown how he will be used at this time. He worked with an agent to get the deal made.